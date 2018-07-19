WWE Rumor Mill: AJ Styles to face dream opponent at SummerSlam?

Will AJ Styles go head on with a dream opponent soon?

What's the story?

We've all wanted this clash for a long time now. Classic TNA rivals AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will clash at SummerSlam, according to a rumour reported by Cageside Seats.

According to the said rumour, AJ Styles will not only face Joe but also comprehensively defeat him. Expect the two men to put on a clinic!

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to become the WWE Champion in November last year. He's been booked very strongly since then, defeating multiple opponents including Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, among others on pay-per-view.

He was last seen competing against Andrade 'Cien' Almas on SmackDown Live, albeit in a non-title match. Styles won the match, despite taking some stiff punishment from El Idolo. Paige announced that she would be giving us an update on Styles' opponent on next week's show!

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are no strangers to one another. In fact, they are the two men who put Impact Wrestling on the map with their incredible skill. Joe has been relegated to the sidelines right now, currently feuding with Tye Dillinger. This will be a step up for him, going forward.

One wonders if WWE wants AJ Styles to break Brock Lesnar's record of being the longest-reigning modern-day champion as well! This certainly seems to be the case considering just how bulletproof he has seemed.

What's next?

We have to patiently wait for Paige's update with regard to AJ Styles' new challenger for the WWE Championship. Samoa Joe picked up a big win this past week and I wonder if that puts him in the running for the said championship. Will there be a tournament or a qualifying match soon?

Are you excited about AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe? Let us know in the comments.

