WWE Rumor Mill: AJ Styles to face top smackdown superstar At Summerslam?

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.73K // 19 Jul 2018, 14:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

What's the story?

As per the rumor roundup from Cageside seats, It is believed that AJ Styles will be facing Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship at Summerslam; and he is likely to go over Joe and retain the Championship.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles has been the WWE Champion for over 250 days now and had won it defeating Jinder Mahal at the Smackdown before Survivor Series last year.

Samoa Joe, on the other hand, has done nothing of consequence ever since he made his main roster debut. Earlier a part of RAW, Joe was drafted to Smackdown as part of the 2018 Superstar Shakeup but has hardly been featured since.

Both Styles and Joe have had a storied path with both having a memorable rivalry during their days in TNA/Impact and have even partnered up on some occasions.

The heart of the matter

With AJ Styles picking up a win over Rusev at Extreme Rules in a match for the WWE Championship, The Phenomenal One will be in search for a new contender to defend his Championship at the biggest party of the summer- Summerslam.

What better opponent for him than one of his longest on-screen rival in Samoa Joe, who has been on the back burner for quite a while now.

These two will undoubtedly tear the house down and it will be a must watch feud for all the fans who have been waiting patiently for these two legends to finally come face to face on WWE programming.

What's next?

Summerslam will take place on August 19, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Although no matches have been made official for the show, there is a high chance all the Championships will be on the line.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.