×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumor Mill: Alexa Bliss isn't 100% medically cleared just yet

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
255   //    06 Dec 2018, 09:42 IST

What’s the story?

Yesterday, various news outlets reported on Mark Henry’s conversation about Alexa Bliss with the WWE Hall of Famer claiming that the former RAW Women’s champion has been cleared and could return anytime soon. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Bliss isn’t cleared to wrestle just yet.

In case you didn’t know…

The weekend before WWE Evolution, It was reported that Alexa Bliss suffered a concussion during her match against Ronda Rousey at a live WWE house show. Bliss was scheduled to team with Mickie James to take on Trish Stratus and Lita at the all-women's pay-per-view; however, she was ultimately pulled from the match and replaced with Alicia Fox.

While she’s remained on television as a new authority figure for the women's division, Bliss has yet to have a match due to not being cleared by WWE's medical staff. However, during an interview on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave fans of the former WWE RAW Women’s champion some exciting news in regards to the future of an in-ring return:

The WWE Hall of Famer makes it clear during the interview that Bliss was 100% medically cleared and could return to the ring as early as next week on RAW.

The heart of the matter

However, Wrestlezone posted a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer pointing out that Bliss has been allowed to do “light bumps” and a limited amount of physical activity, but has not been fully cleared to return to the ring just yet.

What’s next?

There’s no word on when Bliss will return to the ring at the moment. While it’s disappointing that the former RAW Women’s champion hasn’t been cleared to compete just yet, it’s nice to hear that Bliss is inching closer to a return each day.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Alexa Bliss
Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
CONTRIBUTOR
WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals her role in WWE going forward
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Alexa Bliss has been made a RAW authority...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brand new role being considered for Alexa...
RELATED STORY
5 of Alexa Bliss' Best Cosplay Costumes
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage updates on Sasha Banks and...
RELATED STORY
5 Best "Team Little Big" Moments: Braun Strowman & Alexa...
RELATED STORY
4 surprising facts about Alexa Bliss' WWE career 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Superstar To Miss Major PPV?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Injured superstar rumored to be next RAW...
RELATED STORY
5 Mistakes WWE Must Avoid With 'Injured' Alexa Bliss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us