WWE Rumor Mill: Alexa Bliss isn't 100% medically cleared just yet

What’s the story?

Yesterday, various news outlets reported on Mark Henry’s conversation about Alexa Bliss with the WWE Hall of Famer claiming that the former RAW Women’s champion has been cleared and could return anytime soon. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Bliss isn’t cleared to wrestle just yet.

In case you didn’t know…

The weekend before WWE Evolution, It was reported that Alexa Bliss suffered a concussion during her match against Ronda Rousey at a live WWE house show. Bliss was scheduled to team with Mickie James to take on Trish Stratus and Lita at the all-women's pay-per-view; however, she was ultimately pulled from the match and replaced with Alicia Fox.

While she’s remained on television as a new authority figure for the women's division, Bliss has yet to have a match due to not being cleared by WWE's medical staff. However, during an interview on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave fans of the former WWE RAW Women’s champion some exciting news in regards to the future of an in-ring return:

"She came back too soon and was in a bad place, but she's fine and has been cleared." @TheMarkHenry gives a health update on #RAW Superstar @AlexaBliss_WWE and reveals the advice he gave to her about making her return to the ring. pic.twitter.com/qEiDNVKJRr — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 4, 2018

The WWE Hall of Famer makes it clear during the interview that Bliss was 100% medically cleared and could return to the ring as early as next week on RAW.

The heart of the matter

However, Wrestlezone posted a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer pointing out that Bliss has been allowed to do “light bumps” and a limited amount of physical activity, but has not been fully cleared to return to the ring just yet.

What’s next?

There’s no word on when Bliss will return to the ring at the moment. While it’s disappointing that the former RAW Women’s champion hasn’t been cleared to compete just yet, it’s nice to hear that Bliss is inching closer to a return each day.

