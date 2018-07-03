WWE Rumor Mill: Alexa Bliss set for guest referee spot at Madison Square Garden?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 816 // 03 Jul 2018, 02:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss will be officiating this weekend

What's the story?

WWE is set to present an epic show from Madison Square Garden on Saturday night and it has recently been revealed that Alexa Bliss will be working as the special guest referee for Ronda Rousey's match.

In case you didn't know...

This week's show live from Madison Square Garden will also feature The Undertaker in his first match since The Greatest Royal Rumble when he teams with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to take on Elias, Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens in an epic six-man tag match.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Dolph Ziggler will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, whilst a number of other stars are also advertised for the event but have not yet had their matches officially announced including Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

The heart of the matter

Sescoops are also reporting that Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be acting as special guest referee for the match between former Champion Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey in a rematch from Money in the Bank, where Bliss actually interfered.

This is just a week before Bliss defends her Women's Championship against Jax at Extreme Rules, which means that anything could happen between the three women in this match since Rousey is expected to be part of the Championship picture when she returns to Raw when her suspension is up.

What's next?

The event takes place live from Madison Square Garden, New York this Saturday night the 7th of July just one week before Extreme Rules and even though the show isn't televised, it could have an impact on the build-up to many of the matches at the event.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will call this match down the middle? Have your say in the comments section below