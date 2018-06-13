WWE Rumor Mill: Alicia Fox could be finished up with WWE at the end of the year

Another veteran looks likely to leave the company.

Alicia Fox's WWE career could be coming to an end

What's the story?

Alicia Fox hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since 2017, and recent reports suggest that the former Divas Champion could be leaving the company in the coming months.

In case you didn't know...

Fox's last big storyline was when she was named captain of the Women's Survivor Series team back in November at the pay-per-view of the same name, she was also scheduled to be part of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match back in January, but she suffered a broken tailbone merely hours before the event, which forced her to be replaced by Kairi Sane.

Alicia was backstage at WrestleMania in April and was filmed in a heated argument with Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne and was then sent home from the event. The video leaked online and gained Fox a lot of attention that she wouldn't have wanted since the video didn't show her in the best light.

The heart of the matter

Fox has been backstage at Raw over the past few weeks but the company has been focused on the build-up for Money in the Bank, which could be why they have opted not to use her, PWInsider is reporting that Fox's contract comes to an end later this year, so she may only have another six months as part of the company.

The former Total Divas star signed a new three-year contract back in 2016 and it's believed that her current deal comes to an end between December 2018 and January 2019, so she will either be looking to leave the company in the coming months or negotiate the terms of a new contract.

What's next?

Fox could easily make a return to the Raw Women's Division following Money in the Bank when the focus is elsewhere, but it is unknown where she would slot in with the current storylines.

