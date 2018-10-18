WWE News: ALL IN star begins training at Performance Center

Gary Cassidy

Martinez is now training at the PC

What's the story?

After PWInsider.com confirmed last week that Punishment Martinez had signed with WWE, the former ROH star has officially reported to the Performance Center and started life as a WWE Superstar.

In case you didn't know...

Punishment Martinez trained at the Monster Factory in New Jersey before competing in the 2016 ROH Top Prospect tournament, where he had an incredible showing before losing to now 205 Live and RAW star Lio Rush in the semifinals.

Martinez, though, would enjoy the fruits of his labour, going on to sign with ROH shortly after the tournament. During this year's War of the Worlds tour, the former ROH star faced off against Jay White for the IWGP United States title.

Martinez became Television Champion after defeating Silas Young back in June and also wrestled at ALL IN. He recently retained the title against Chris Sabin at Death Before Dishonor but dropped the title to Jeff Cobb at TV tapings shortly after.

The heart of the matter

Former Ring of Honor TV Champion Punishment Martinez signed with WWE last week, and has now reported to the WWE Performance Center to start training as a WWE Superstar.

The confirmation came via a post by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, who posted an image where Martinez is visible at the PC where DDP was leading a DDPY workshop.

Im down at @WWEPerformCtr again showing these WARRIORS how much @ddpyoga can improve their performance in the ring and help with injuring recovery. #DDPYWORKS I wanna know who your favorite @WWENXT performer is in the picture! pic.twitter.com/lxX6SKjJ8x — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) October 16, 2018

It's reported that Martinez has been out of contract since before ALL IN, opting not to re-sign with ROH when he became aware of interest from WWE. Martinez was one of the main showcases at ALL IN in Chicago, starring in a battle royal starring Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colt Cabana, Bully Ray, Hurricane Helms, Moose, Marko Stunt, Flip Gordon and many others.

What's next?

All that remains now is to await an official announcement from WWE. Although we may even see Martinez show up at an upcoming TakeOver. This could be a huge signing for WWE!

