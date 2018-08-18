WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Nia Jax's reported injury

Nia Jax has been missing from Raw recently

What's the story?

Well, with SummerSlam imminent, there are some notable Superstars who have been missing in action in the build-up to the event - notably former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax, who headlined Money In The Bank in her match against Ronda Rousey.

Rumours have been rife that the Irresistible Force has been suffering an injury thanks to a social media post the former NXT star posted, and now there's an update on the situation thanks to PWInsider.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax debuted on the main roster back in July 2016, being slowly built up on Raw with enhancement talent matches. Nia then had a whirlwind of a 2018, competing in the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match with a really strong performance before winning the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34 in one of the most prominent rivalries of the year against Alexa Bliss.

Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss for her first singles title at WrestleMania

Jax would then challenge Ronda Rousey to a match, which would happen at Money In The Bank where a dramatic finish saw Alexa Bliss assault Rousey after winning the briefcase and cash in to defeat Nia Jax on the same night. Ever since, we haven't saw much of the former champion, though, with Jax hinting on social media that she may be injured after posting that she was "rehabbing" on a photo on her Instagram story.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com reports that, in an interview with their very own Mike Johnson yesterday, Nia Jax "denied she has been dealing with any injuries" but "has been doing some physical therapy of late."

During her time away from the ring, though, Jax has changed her look by becoming a brunette and, just today, WWE shared some footage of the former Raw Women's Champion and SmackDown General Manager Paige hyping the upcoming season of Total Divas ahead of SummerSlam.

What's next?

Well, you never know, Jax may just be dealing with some knocks and not actually be injured - or maybe she's being kept off of TV to freshen up her character ahead of a return. With Ronda Rousey challenging Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam, anything could happen.

