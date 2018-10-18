WWE Rumor Mill: An update on Shane McMahon's status with WWE

Is Shane O Mac back?

What’s the story?

The appointment of Paige as SmackDown’s General Manager saw Shane McMahon take a back seat as of late, with Shane O Mac taking some time away from WWE during a period of ill health following WrestleMania.

This week, though, The SmackDown Live Commissioner returned to SmackDown for its 1000th episode, and as per PWInsider, it looks like Shane O'Mac is back!

In case you didn’t know…

Shane McMahon returned to WWE in 2016 after a lengthy spell away and has since wrestled against AJ Styles, The Undertaker and Kevin Owens, portraying the role of SmackDown Commissioner as he goes.

Shane O’Mac had some tense times with Daniel Bryan on screen prior to the Yes man’s return to in-ring action, with the pair teaming up against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in Tag Team action.

Meanwhile, Bryan's return meant Shane had to take a more prominent role - that is until Paige was appointed General Manager.

Ever since Paige's appointment, she's been so good at the role that Shane has taken a back seat.

Something that was most likely necessary as the Commissioner had to undergo hernia surgery for a pre-existing injury following a stint of ill health where he notably suffered from diverticulitis.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider today noted that Shane McMahon's return to television at SmackDown 1000 was far from a one-off, where the cameo was a return to his storyline authority role - where we'll see him appear in weeks to come.

What’s next?

Well, Survivor Series isn't too far away, so it makes sense for Shane to return to WWE. While Paige is doing a great role as General Manager, it's always good to see Shane O Mac back in WWE, and this could lead to some pretty intense times on television both on SmackDown and in the lead up to Survivor Series.

