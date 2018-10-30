WWE Photo: Another Champion suffers injury, more details

Shayna Baszler on the right pictured with crutches.

What's the story?

WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler suffered an ankle injury during her match against Kairi Sane at WWE Evolution.

More details regarding her injury and her current status were disclosed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn't know...

WWE's first-ever All-Women's PPV was a roaring success as the fairer sex of the WWE exceeded expectations by putting on a show to remember. WWE Evolution had everything; solid in-ring action, acceptable doses of nostalgia, logical booking, and storyline arcs coming full circle.

The Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte match itself was enough to make the show a great watch. The women from NXT weren't too far behind as Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane put together a decent match themselves.

Baszler became the first woman to win the NXT Women's Championship for the second time as she beat Sane with the help of Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke - her MMA Horsewomen stablemates. The title victory came at a cost, though, as Baszler suffered a knock to her ankle.

The heart of the Matter

Dave Meltzer noted that Baszler's injury is a minor one and that she won't be forced to take some time off. She was, however, spotted with crutches at the airport after the show which initially cast doubts on her immediate future.

There's no reason to worry as she didn't necessarily need the crutches but just sported them as a precaution.

The champion can take a breather as WWE has already taped all the episodes of NXT until Takeover: WarGames II which is scheduled to take place on November 17th.

What's next?

Thankfully for Baszler and the NXT fans, the injury didn't turn out to be as serious as initially feared. Onto the next Takeover then!