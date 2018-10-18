×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE Rumor Mill: Another WWE Hall of Famer confirmed to appear at WWE Evolution

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
557   //    18 Oct 2018, 20:05 IST

Evolution is shaping up to be huge!
Evolution is shaping up to be huge!

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze has been confirmed to appear at WWE's first ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, at the end of the month, according to PWInsider.com.

Blayze joins Ivory and Molly Holly as a legend who will appear, but who WWE has not yet announced for the show, adding to the already confirmed Trish Stratus, Lita and Torrie Wilson.

In case you didn't know...

On October 28th, history will be made when Evolution, the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view, takes place. Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, hosts the first-ever WWE event where over 50 female Superstars, past and present, are set to feature on a card where only female Superstars compete.

The card is already stacked, with WWE's Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Championship all set to be defended. The culmination of the Mae Young Classic 2018 will also take place at the event, as well as a number one contender's Battle Royal and a tag team match between Trish Stratus & Lita, and Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.

Yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory and Molly Molly were confirmed to appear, too, but their roles weren't stated.

The heart of the matter

PW Insider has today confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, also known as Madusa, will be appearing at the WWE Evolution - although there is so far no word on the role the former WWF, WCW and AWA Women's Champion will play at the event.

Alundra Blayze will be at Evolution
Alundra Blayze will be at Evolution

What's next?

Evolution takes place in just over a week, on October 28th. The first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view will emanate live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. You can watch Evolution live on the WWE Network.

What do you think of Alundra Blayze returning at Evolution? Let us know in the comments.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE News: Two more WWE legends confirmed to appear at WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Several NXT talents seemingly confirmed...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler update on stars advertised for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Three WWE Hall of Famers confirmed for Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals That She Is Available...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bayley reveals that she wants to face WWE Hall...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer gives update on possible...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Evolution rumors the WWE Universe should know
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lita returns on WWE Raw and is booked for a...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Blockbuster past vs present women's match...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us