Evolution is shaping up to be huge!

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze has been confirmed to appear at WWE's first ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, at the end of the month, according to PWInsider.com.

Blayze joins Ivory and Molly Holly as a legend who will appear, but who WWE has not yet announced for the show, adding to the already confirmed Trish Stratus, Lita and Torrie Wilson.

On October 28th, history will be made when Evolution, the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view, takes place. Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, hosts the first-ever WWE event where over 50 female Superstars, past and present, are set to feature on a card where only female Superstars compete.

The card is already stacked, with WWE's Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Championship all set to be defended. The culmination of the Mae Young Classic 2018 will also take place at the event, as well as a number one contender's Battle Royal and a tag team match between Trish Stratus & Lita, and Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.

Yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory and Molly Molly were confirmed to appear, too, but their roles weren't stated.

PW Insider has today confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, also known as Madusa, will be appearing at the WWE Evolution - although there is so far no word on the role the former WWF, WCW and AWA Women's Champion will play at the event.

Alundra Blayze will be at Evolution

Evolution takes place in just over a week, on October 28th. The first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view will emanate live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. You can watch Evolution live on the WWE Network.

com