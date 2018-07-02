WWE Rumor Mill: Arena Accidentally Reveals Match For Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns' rumoured opponent at Extreme Rules is a big one!

What's the story?

WWE try every which way to keep storylines and matches a secret before the big reveal, but sometimes the magnitude of the shows is such that matches are inadvertently announced much before they were supposed to be.

It seems like that has happened once more, as the arena for WWE's next PPV, Extreme Rules, the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has revealed a few matches from the show, including a match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

In case you didn't know...

The Extreme Rules PPV match usually has a few hardcore wrestling stipulations, which is where the name of the PPV is derived from.

This year's Extreme Rules PPV will be a dual-brand PPV, while last year's PPV was a RAW-exclusive show at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The heart of the matter

Prior to this year's Extreme Rules PPV, the venue have advertised several matches, including a blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. The listing also shows that AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Rusev, Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler will battle it out for the Intercontinental Championship.

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not listed on the website and it looks like he will not defend his title once again.

Other title matches include both the RAW and SmackDown tag titles defended on the night, as the reunited Team Hell No will face off against the Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team championship, while Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will defend their RAW Tag Team championship against The B-Team.

Carmella will face off against Asuka and defend her SmackDown Women's Championship belt, while Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss will battle it out for the RAW Women's Championship belt.

The other big match of the night will be Braun Strowman facing off against Kevin Owens inside a steel cage!

These matches are, of course, subject to change. Tune in to Sportskeeda's coverage of RAW and SmackDown to discover who will face whom at Extreme Rules.

What's next?

The Extreme Rules PPV will be at PPG Paints Arena on July 15th, 2018.

Are you excited about these matches? Let us know in the comments!