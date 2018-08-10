WWE Rumor Mill: Asuka to be added to the SmackDown Live Women's championship match at SummerSlam?

The match was originally a single's match between current SmackDown Live Women's Champion Carmella, and the inaugural champion, Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Asuka could be added to the upcoming WWE SmackDown Live Women's Championship Triple Threat match at the upcoming Summerslam Pay Per View.

In case you didn't know

Last week on SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair earned a spot in the match after she defeated Carmella, making the match a Triple Threat for the title.

Asuka made her main roster debut on October 23 2017 on Monday Night RAW. She moved to the blue brand as a part of the 2018 Superstar Shake Up.

Before this, she was dominant in NXT as the undefeated NXT Women's Champion.

The heart of the matter

According to Slice Wrestling, WWE has considered adding the empress of tomorrow to the match, which would make it a fatal 4-way match.

Report:



WWE Has Discussed Asuka Being Placed In The #SmackDown Women's Championship Match At #SummerSlam Along With Charlotte, Becky Lynch And Carmella pic.twitter.com/hWwCJ0VjZ9 — SW (@SliceWrestling) August 7, 2018

If she was added, it would be Asuka's third consecutive pay per view match for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

She first faced the champion Carmella at Money In the Bank, where she lost due to interference from James Ellsworth.

Her second chance came at the Extreme Rules Pay Per View, where she lost, once again, due to interference by James Ellsworth.

What's next?

If WWE were to add her to the match, they would have to do it very soon. There is only one more episode of SmackDown Live before the pay per view, so it would make sense to announce it then.

However, there has been some backlash online after Charlotte Flair was added, as many feel this should be Becky Lynch's opportunity, after being poorly booked for the past year. If Asuka was added, it may lead to more backlash by fans.

WWE Summerslam will take place August 19, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will feature superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.