Vince McMahon's WWE entrance walk is said to have inspired Conor McGregor's Octagon strut

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that WWE could rope in Conor McGregor to perform for the promotion sooner than initially expected.

Additionally, the primary reason behind McGregor and WWE’s previous negotiations falling through was also discussed.

Former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor is regarded as one of the biggest box office draws in combat sports history.

McGregor hasn’t competed in the sport of MMA since his UFC Lightweight title victory over Eddie Alvarez in November of 2016.

Nevertheless, “The Notorious” Irishman made his pro-boxing debut in August of last year—losing by TKO to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr—in a fight that amassed McGregor upwards of $100 million.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer insinuated that Conor McGregor is indeed out of his mind, and no one can predict what amount of money he may demand from WWE to perform for the promotion. Meltzer added that with WWE’s new television deals, the promotion can afford to pay him what previously may have seemed like an outrageous amount of money.

Additionally, Meltzer explained that by 2020, the WWE could, in fact, afford to rope in any major talent in sports-entertainment, however, even as of this time the WWE has the resources to spend huge sums of money to acquire top stars in the industry as WWE performers.

Furthermore, Meltzer emphasized that it’s unknown as to whether McGregor will choose to sign with WWE after his MMA career winds down, or right now in the prime of his fighting career. Meltzer continued that WWE could most definitely have talks with McGregor to have the latter appear at WrestleMania 35 next year.

It was noted that McGregor and WWE were in negotiations in 2016, but not for 2017’s WrestleMania—with the ’16 negotiations failing as there was a huge difference between the money McGregor demanded and what WWE offered him.

Meltzer also pointed out that WWE could perhaps change its salary-structure completely and pay everyone about $2 million annually—and despite that, WWE could continue being a profitable organization.

UFC President Dana White recently revealed that reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is likely to defend his title against Conor McGregor very soon.

Meanwhile, the WWE continues to thrive as the premier enterprise in sports-entertainment today.

