WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage details on Michael Cole possibly retiring soon

Michael Cole (Right) isn't stepping away from the commentary team anytime soon

What’s the story?

PWInsider recently addressed the ongoing speculation regarding the possibility of Michael Cole retiring from his on-screen WWE role.

In reference to the same, it’s now being reported that Cole isn’t likely to step down from his on-screen role anytime soon. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Michale Cole is a former journalist who has been working as an on-screen personality for the WWE since 1997.

Cole subsequently assumed a spot on the WWE main roster commentary team, and is now the lead play-by-play commentator for WWE’s RAW brand as well as for the majority of major WWE PPV events.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson of PWInsider asserted that contrary to ongoing rumblings in the professional wrestling community, Michael Cole has in fact graduated to an advisory role in the WWE.

While certain experts believe that Cole could step away from his on-screen obligations in the WWE and retreat to a backstage role in the promotion, the fact remains that announcers such as Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness and Corey Graves report directly to Cole besides also having to work under Vince McMahon, Triple H and Kevin Dunn.

Additionally, Johnson explained that Cole could eventually be taken off WWE television programming owing to age, or may simply be replaced by someone better should the WWE find a suitable replacement for him.

Nevertheless, Johnson clarified that, as of this time, the probability of Cole stepping away from his commentary duties seem incredibly low.

What’s next?

Michael Cole presently serves as the lead play-by-play commentator on WWE RAW, and continues to be praised for his announcing skills the world over.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Cole is now serving as a mentor to several newer announcers such as Nigel McGuinness and Corey Graves among others.

What are your thoughts on Michael Cole’s style of commentary? Sound off in the comments!