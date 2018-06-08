WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage details on Rey Mysterio possibly returning to WWE

Rey Mysterio set to make his WWE comeback?

Rey Mysterio could return to WWE later this year

What’s the story?

As noted on an edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, a few key details on Rey Mysterio possibly returning to WWE have been discussed.

Apparently, although Mysterio isn’t likely to make his WWE comeback this summer, he could return later this year. Besides, additional details on the same have also been expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

Rey Mysterio returned to the WWE for a one-off performance at WWE’s 2018 Royal Rumble Match in January of this year, and received a huge ovation from the WWE Universe.

Similarly, Mysterio also competed in the WWE’s 50-Man Royal Rumble Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV which took place in April of this year.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Rey Mysterio is presently performing for NJPW—In fact, the former WWE Champion also has multiple commitments with several other notable promotions as well in the ensuing weeks.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer explained that about a week ago, there was no deal made between Mysterio and WWE.

Nevertheless, there have indeed been discussions between Mysterio and WWE for his potential comeback to the promotion.

Furthermore, Meltzer emphasized that the belief is Mysterio could return to WWE around September of this year, since he has prior commitments to fulfil all through the summer.

What’s next?

Rey Mysterio, Jushin Thunder Liger & Hiroshi Tanahashi are set to compete against Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll & Adam “Hangman” Page at NJPW Dominion that takes place on Saturday, June 9th at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Mysterio’s run with NJPW is likely to be a brief one, following which he’s set to perform for other promotions on the independent professional wrestling circuit.

Are you excited at the prospect of Rey Mysterio returning to WWE later this year? Sound off in the comments!