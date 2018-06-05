WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage details on Toni Storm's contract with WWE

Here's what WWE has in store for Toni Storm.

Toni Storm recently signed a new deal with WWE

What’s the story?

As noted on an edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, a few notable details on Toni Storm’s new contract with the WWE were discussed.

Apparently, the belief is that Storm isn’t likely to work as frequently for the WWE as was initially expected.

In case you didn’t know…

Toni Storm has been competing in the sport of professional wrestling since her early teens and is now regarded as one of the best performers in the world.

Storm is widely-respected for her top-notch athleticism as well as her in-ring skills—what with her promo abilities serving as yet another huge asset in her already elite arsenal.

Storm competed in last year’s WWE Mae Young Classic tournament and was eliminated in the semi-finals by Kairi Sane.

The heart of the matter

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez explained that although plans could always change, Toni Storm is presently signed only to a WWE UK contract.

Alvarez added that, as of this time, there are no plans for her to report to the WWE Performance Center or perform for NXT.

Furthermore, it’s being insinuated that despite her not being likely to perform on a frequent basis for WWE, Storm will be featured prominently on the WWE’s upcoming UK Championship television show.

What’s next?

Toni Storm is the reigning World of Stardom Champion, and is expected to serve as a marquee attraction on the WWE’s UK Championship TV show.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE higher-ups are considerably high on the 22-year-old performer’s talent, however, current plans for the New Zealand-born Aussie Superstar only include using her on the UK show rather than having her perform for the WWE’s NXT brand.

Regardless, Storm is likely to ascend to the WWE main-roster in the ensuing years.

Are you hyped about Toni Storm working with WWE? Sound off in the comments!