WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage Meeting Scheduled For Brock Lesnar Just Hours Before SummerSlam

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.44K // 15 Aug 2018, 16:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar could find a way to work for both WWE and UFC

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this weekend, but there is a backstage meeting scheduled for 'The Beast Incarnate' just hours before the show, which could have a huge impact on the outcome.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar's most recent WWE contract expired back in April and over the past few months, he has been working on a pay-per-appearance basis. Lesnar looks set to head back to UFC following his match this weekend, but there are some reports that are suggesting that Lesnar could be looking for a deal where he can work for both companies simultaneously.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This is the fourth meeting between Lesnar and Reigns and much like their first meeting at WrestleMania 31, there is a Mr. Money in the Bank who can also come into play if WWE officials can't make a decision on which star should go over or if Lesnar's future is still unclear.

The heart of the matter

Joe Peisich recently revealed on the Barnburner’s Fired Up podcast that Brock Lesnar is scheduled to have a meeting with WWE officials just hours before SummerSlam this weekend and this could definitely then go on to impact on the match he has later that night.

“Apparently Sunday around 4 o’clock, Brock Lesnar will have a closed-door meeting with the head honchos, maybe Stephanie, Triple H, Vince, or whatever," he said via Ringsidenews. "I don’t know what that meeting’s about. But, if he retains the title you can expect Brock Lesnar will be working for both WWE and UFC.”

“He is having and I’ve been told this by three sources, he’s having a closed-door meeting with the head honchos of WWE hours before his matchup with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.”

Lesnar's future could be decided in this meeting and it appears that the WWE Universe will know the outcome of this meeting if he is able to retain his Universal Championship in the main event.

What's next?

SummerSlam takes place on Sunday night, August 19th and will see Brock Lesnar defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will continue working for WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...