WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage power of Triple H on deciding if a Superstar stays in NXT possibly revealed

Stephanie McMahon (far left) and Triple H (second from left) are regarded as the future of WWE administration

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the extent of Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s backstage powers pertaining to NXT was briefly discussed.

On that note, it was insinuated that although Triple H does enjoy backstage power in NXT, WWE head honcho Vince McMahon till date chooses which NXT Superstars he intends to utilize on the main roster.

In case you didn’t know…

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is the current Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative of WWE.

On the other hand, Vince McMahon is the Chairman, CEO and majority owner of the WWE—hailed by many as a genius for his visionary approach not only in the sport of professional wrestling but in the sports-entertainment industry as a whole.

The heart of the matter

The professional wrestling community is well-aware of the fact that Triple H—the man who’s regarded by many as the founding father of WWE’s NXT brand—is indeed quite hands-on in his administration of NXT.

In fact, industry experts have lately been asserting that Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon are the ones being groomed to take over the WWE’s administration should Vince McMahon choose to retire.

On that note, fans and experts often engage in debates and discussions as to what the extent of Triple H’s power currently is in WWE.

In response to a fan’s question—as to whether Triple H has the backstage power to prevent a certain NXT Superstar from going to the main roster if he feels said Superstar may not be booked well on the main shows, Meltzer stated—

“I mean he’s got power and influence to a degree. But in the end, it is gonna be Vince McMahon’s call no matter what.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Triple H continues to garner a considerable amount of praise from the pro-wrestling world, for his work with the NXT brand as well as the Women’s Evolution.

On the other hand, Vince McMahon has been making headlines over the past several months, owing to his global expansion strategy—whereby the WWE boss aims to embark on further expanding the WWE fan-base in nations such as India, China and Saudi Arabia to name a few.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon and Triple H's backstage powers pertaining to the NXT brand?