WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage Reason Behind Randy Orton's Heel Turn

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.92K   //    27 Jul 2018, 11:25 IST

Randy Orton returned to the WWE at Extreme Rules after being out for two months due to injury
What's the story?

Randy Orton is regarded as one of the best in the business of his generation, winning several championships and numerous incredible rivalries.

Orton has had a not-so-great last few years and many fans and wrestling pundits have said that that's because he has been used as a face by the WWE. Orton is possibly one of the greatest heels in the WWE and it seems like he's back as a heel now, and the reason behind that is quite surprising.

In case you didn't know...

Following this year's Superstar Shake-up, Jeff Hardy won the United States Championship from Jinder Mahal on RAW, only to be drafted to SmackDown Live the next day. Following his switch to SmackDown, Jeff defended his title against Randy Orton at Backlash, with the former retaining his belt.

Orton was then not seen on WWE television as he was to be operated on his left knee, which was to keep him out for weeks.

The heart of the matter

... and on July 15, 2018 at the Extreme Rules PPV, Orton returned, interfering in the match between Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship and helping Nakamura win the title.

Orton then went on attack Hardy and once again interfered in the match between the two on SmackDown, confirming his heel turn.

Now, according to WrestleVotes, Orton wanted a heel turn and had "pushed for it". He reportedly wanted it for a while and will probably be the top heel on SmackDown now.

What's next?

Orton will most likely continue his feud with Jeff Hardy and possibly set up a match between him and Nakamura for the United States Championship at SummerSlam, which will be held on August 19th, 2019.

