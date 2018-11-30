WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage reason for The Bar and Big Show splitting up

SmackDown tag team champs, The Bar, with Big Show

What's the story?

Big Show returned to action earlier this year after some time away from WWE television to get hip surgery done. Show returned in October when he faced off against Randy Orton in a World Cup qualifier match for Crown Jewel, and then aligned with The Bar.

But this new, 'big' faction didn't last long as The Bar and Big Show split up on this week's SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Big Show helped The Bar win the SmackDown tag team championship on SD1000, when the former RAW tag team champions defeated The New Day, and then helped The Bar keep hold of their title at Crown Jewel.

The former WWE Champion has shrugged off rumours of his potential retirement as he has time and again said that he is fine shape and won't be retiring anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

This past week on SmackDown, The Bar and Big Show split up in a backstage segment, when Big Show punched Cesaro, as The Bar were defeated in a non-title match to The Usos.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that the split was done so that Big Show can recuperate from a hamstring injury. In an interview with Busted Open Radio a few days ago, Big Show had spoken about how he had a slight injury, which is not related to the hip surgery that he had earlier this year.

Big Show joins several other WWE Superstars on the treatment table. Braun Strowman, Fandango, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Rowan, and Tye Dillinger are a few Superstars who are currently out due to injury.

What's next?

WWE have not confirmed if Big Show has an injury, but his movement did look a little laboured and slow.