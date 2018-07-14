WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage Update on Extreme Rules Main Event

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 453 // 14 Jul 2018, 11:34 IST

Which of these two matches will close the pay-per-view?

What's the story?

Many of our readers were up in arms about Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley bringing Extreme Rules to a close. This was the plan as of this Monday, according to WrestleVotes and Cageside Seats.

However, the most recent update says that there are forces backstage pushing for Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler to close the show. It is not known which of these two matches will conclude the pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

The most ironic thing about Extreme Rules is that while the WWE Championship is on the line, there has been no talk of the match being the show's main event contest. AJ Styles takes on a worthy challenger in Rusev.

As for Reigns and Lashley, there has been much speculation that this match has major Universal Championship implications. The winner of this match could become the potential Number 1 contender for the title. Recently, Brock Lesnar was even confirmed for SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

It remains to be seen if it will be the Intercontinental Championship ending the show, or if indeed it will be the Lashley vs. Reigns match, bringing the event to a close. The last time Roman Reigns was in a showcase main event match (at Backlash), the crowd departed before the big match would even conclude.

Ziggler and Rollins have had some incredible matches on RAW, with Drew McIntyre interfering in the contests on multiple times. McIntyre even picked up a massive upset victory over Rollins on RAW. With backstage gossip being that McIntyre is due for a push, I can see the match in the main event picture at Extreme Rules.

What's next?

Extreme Rules comes our way this weekend. Which match will main event the show? Join us live and find out!

Which match do you wish to see in the main event spot? Let us know in the comments.