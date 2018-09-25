WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage updates on Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss following injury

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss are currently dealing with injuries

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks were both pulled from season two of the Mixed Match Challenge in recent weeks through injury, but after Alexa Bliss appeared on Monday Night Raw last night, there is an update for both women when it comes to their injury status.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss was reportedly injured her arm in her Hell in a Cell bout with Ronda Rousey and woke up with a numb feeling in her arm and WWE opted to pull her from the tournament rather than risk her injury getting any worse.

Sasha Banks was then pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge earlier this week when it was revealed that she was struggling with a mysterious injury and she hasn't been seen on WWE TV since. Banks was replaced by Mickie James in the Mixed Match Challenge and she will now partner Bobby Lashley on tonight's show.

The heart of the matter

ProWrestling.com have provided updates on both of the injuries suffered by Bliss and Banks to state that Alexa Bliss has been cleared for light mobility in the ring, which means that she can throw a kick here and there but she can't actually partake in a match at present.

Banks' injury is a little different, it appears that WWE is being very secretive about what it is that is keeping The Boss off WWE TV and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently stated that she is being kept off WWE TV due to "Medical Reasons."

What's next?

It is currently unknown how long Banks will be on the sidelines for, but Bliss has already returned to WWE TV and could be allowed to return to the ring in the coming weeks so that she's prepared for her match with Trish Stratus at Evolution.

Sportskeeda wishes both women in the best of luck in their recoveries and hopes that they will be back in the ring in the near future.