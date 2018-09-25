WWE Rumor Mill: Bad News For Fans of Sasha Banks

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.66K // 25 Sep 2018, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Banks be off TV for a while?

What's the story?

Sasha Banks was not seen on TV this week. Instead, her best friend and tag team partner, Bayley, was at Finn Balor's side when he took on Jinder Mahal in a singles match.

Cageside Seats reports that she did not wrestle in Live Events this past weekend either. As far as it is known, she is injured and there are no plans for her.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were the two women responsible for bringing prestige and glory to the RAW Women's Division. Unfortunately, even since Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown Live, Sasha Banks has been relegated to the back of the line in the red brand.

Banks and Bayley teased a feud, but that never came to pass. We recently learned that Banks was injured and would not be able to compete in the Mixed Match Challenge. She was replaced by Mickie James in the tournament.

The heart of the matter

The rumour from Cageside Seats does seem pretty bleak for The Boss. While they have no idea about the ailment that is afflicting her, Cageside Seats mentions that there are no plans for her, at this moment.

With Evolution on the horizon, one does hope that Banks makes a full recovery and that she can return at full health to compete at the very highest level. She still has a multitude of fans who're puzzled by how she's been booked in the recent past. The very fact that WWE may not have any plans for her reveals that she may not be as high in the pecking order as she once was.

What's next?

Mickie James will replace Banks in the Mixed Match Challenge. Our best wishes go out to this talented superstar. Let's hope that she can make a full comeback very soon.

Do you think Sasha Banks is not booked well? Let us know in the comments.