WWE Rumor Mill: Becky Lynch had no memory of the SmackDown invasion angle

'The Man' has sadly been forced off the Survivor Series card.

It’s been a whirlwind 48 hours for WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch, who’s coming off a highly praised segment in the main event of RAW. It’s confirmed that Lynch will no longer take on Ronda Rousey in their highly anticipated matchup this Sunday due to suffering a concussion (in addition to the broken nose).

However, it appears that ‘The Man’ had no memory of her SmackDown invasion segment after being hit from a stiff shot by Nia Jax.

If you’ve somehow managed to stay away from the internet and WWE RAW in the past two days, the SmackDown Women’s champion made her presence known on the flagship show by damaging RAW Women’s champion Ronda Rousey and led the charge of the entire SmackDown female locker room invading RAW.

Midway through the segment, Becky was noticeably busted open hard way, though it wasn’t exactly clear when due to the incident happening off camera. A fan video has since surfaced of Nia Jax blasting Lynch with a stiff shot. Several reports claim that Nia has some heat backstage over the incident.

Jesus......that's brutal from this angle. Such a unnecessary stiff shot. I really hope Becky Lynch is ok. In other news, fuck Nia pic.twitter.com/wTwUlE5xGk — Eden Rose (@LeafsNation619) November 13, 2018

Going back to the RAW Invasion, sources claim that Becky Lynch had no memory of the segment after she was nailed by Nia. Doctors checked the SmackDown Women’s champion immediately following the segment and determined that Lynch was unfit to compete.

But Becky had no memory past Nia nailing her in the face. Did the rest of the segment on autopilot. https://t.co/q8XfrlZ3BY — rovert (@SoDuTw) November 14, 2018

Fightful.com first revealed the news that Ronda vs. Becky was off the Survivor Series card due to Lynch suffering a concussion during the invasion angle. The company eventually confirmed that the clash of the brand champions was no longer on the match card, with Charlotte Flair taking Becky’s place this Sunday.

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey was heavily rumored for WrestleMania next year, but since Flair’s feud with ‘The Man’, officials have reportedly cooled off on the match due to the damage that was done.

There were several reports that the company was discussing ideas on how to approach removing Becky Lynch from the Survivor Series match. Ronda Rousey vs. Mandy Rose or one of The IIconics (Billie Kay or Peyton Royce) was a part of the discussion. Management also talked about Lynch dropping the title on SmackDown.

The company has strongly teased a MMA four horsewomen vs. WWE four horsewomen match in the past. Thus Ronda Rousey facing one of WWE’s four horsewomen members – which consists of Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and of course, Charlotte Flair, isn't much of a surprise.