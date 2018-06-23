WWE Rumor Mill: Big Cass' altercation with Carmella possibly led to WWE release

Was there another reason why Big Cass was released from WWE?

Cass and Carmella had a recent altercation backstage at SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Big Cass was released from WWE on Tuesday afternoon ahead of SmackDown Live, and over the past few days there have been a number of rumors about the reasons behind his shock sacking.

In case you didn't know...

Some of the rumors that have circulated over the past few days include the fact that Cass broke down a toilet door on the WWE tour bus and then refused to rehearse a promo before SmackDown Live which seemingly angered The Chairman.

It has also been reported that Big Cass only has to sit out his 30-day no compete clause, rather than a 90-day clause like many other stars, which means that he could be back on the Independent Circuit in the very near future.

The heart of the matter

Big Cass and Carmella were once in a long-term relationship before the SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that the couple had split back in January.

According to a report by Wrestlingnews.co, there was a backstage incident between the former couple that could have actually been the reason why the company decided to release Cass on Tuesday afternoon.

The report stated that Cass tried to reconcile with his former girlfriend, but when she tried to walk away, he grabbed hold of her arm and forced many of the wrestlers who were present at the time to step in, including The Usos and Erick Rowan.

These stars forced Cass to back away and it's believed that this could have been the final straw when it came to his WWE career.

What's next?

As already mentioned, Cass only has to sit out a 30-day no compete clause, which means that he could decide to link up with his former teammate Enzo Amore on the independent circuit in the near future.

Do you think this was the final straw for Cass and his career in WWE?