WWE Rumor Mill: Big changes expected on SmackDown Live after moving to FOX

We may be in for a few surprises!

What's the story?

This is only a rumour for now, so I advise that you treat it with a grain of salt until it is confirmed. This Tweet from TicketDrew suggests that a few changes may be imminent on SmackDown Live upon a move to FOX, this October.

SmackDown will get a new stage/logo design upon its move to Fox. #WWE — 17ABay 🗯 (@TicketDrew) July 10, 2018

This includes a brand new stage and a brand new logo too. It is clear that there will be a complete revamp following the big move!

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown Live currently airs on the USA Network. WWE signed a billion dollar deal with FOX, and the brand will move there starting 4th of October.

RAW will continue to air on the USA Network as part of the deal. While RAW has maintained steady viewership over the past few weeks, SmackDown Live's ratings have plummeted reaching record lows. It was rumoured that big changes would be made to the brand, upon switching networks.

The heart of the matter

From the looks of it, SmackDown Live will look and feel like a brand new show on the new network. It seems like a lot of changes are in order and the show will get a complete revamp very soon.

It remains to be seen what the specifics of the changes will be, beyond the stage and the logo. As is being speculated by fans following this Tweet, I also wonder if SmackDown will indeed go back to one of its old-school stages once again. There are various possibilities that could occur, but it'll be a while before we find anything out.

What's next?

SmackDown Live will continue on the USA Network until October comes around. So, we'll have to continue seeing the same old stages and production for a while to come. And then, a brand new era of the show will come forth!

Do you want to see SmackDown Live with a brand new look? Let us know in the comments.