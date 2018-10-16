WWE Rumor Mill: Ex-WWE star returning at WWE SmackDown's 1,000th episode despite wrestling at Impact's Bound For Glory

Guess who's back... back again.

What's the story?

WWE is pulling out all the stops for its 1,000th episode of SmackDown Live with big names like Batista, Edge, Mark Henry and Undertaker returning for the show. However, PWInsider is reporting that a more recent name is set to return, despite incredibly having appeared at Impact Wrestling's huge Bound for Glory show this weekend.

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown Live's 1,000th episode will be a huge event for WWE with Rey Mysterio returning to take on United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for a spot in the World Cup tournament and Ric Flair, Randy Orton, Triple H and Batista reuniting as Evolution for the first time in years.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider has reported that someone who has been influential in SmackDown's recent history, and we've already seen a few times this year on SmackDown will be returning for SmackDown Live 1,000.

After appearing at last night's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory, James Ellsworth is slated to be at tomorrow's Smackdown 1000, PWInsider.com has confirmed.

As PWInsider mentioned this would be an incredible week for Ellsworth if true, because he's just come off of the back of an appearance at Impact Wrestling's 'WrestleMania' Bound For Glory where he answered Eli Drake's open challenge... and lost convincingly.

More interestingly though, if Ellsworth does appear on SmackDown Live this could be yet another indication that WWE are softening their approach to Impact Wrestling after reports of a meeting between the two companies a week or so ago.

What's next?

At Bound For Glory, Ellsworth mentioned that he used to date someone from Staten Island and also lived in her basement for a while. So, if he does return to SmackDown Live, it's likely he'll probably want to hook up with his 'ex-girlfriend' Carmella! We'll have to wait and see.

Do you want to see James Ellsworth return to WWE... Again? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!