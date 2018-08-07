WWE Rumor Mill: Big name to be added to SummerSlam match (Spoiler)

This title match could become even more exciting

What's the story?

Two disclaimers before I commence writing this piece: do not read any further if you want to avoid potential SummerSlam spoilers. That said, also treat this rumour with a pinch of salt because nothing has been confirmed thus far.

According to a rumour that has surfaced thanks to Wrestlingnews.co and Cageside Seats, the SmackDown Women's Championship match at SummerSlam may become a Fatal Four Way contest. Asuka may be added to the mix with Carmella, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank contract shortly after WrestleMania 34 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. At WrestleMania 34, Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to end her record undefeated streak.

Recently, Becky Lynch earned her way into the title match at SummerSlam, making it a one-on-one contest against Carmella. Charlotte Flair was then added to the proceedings, making it a Triple Threat match. Could yet another performer to added to this monumental contest?

The heart of the matter

Yes, Asuka and Carmella are no strangers to one another. In fact, Carmella has defeated Asuka on more than one occasion, owing to interference from her loyal sidekick- James Ellsworth.

If it does become a Fatal Four Way match, Carmella does not need to be involved in the finish to lose her prized championship belt. In my opinion, it could also lead to heat between the three babyfaces, possibly leading to a heel turn down the line for one of the three women. However, it remains to be seen if Asuka will be added to the mix at SummerSlam 2018.

What's next?

The events on SmackDown Live should shed more light on the Championship match. Join us for live coverage of SmackDown Live, in just a few hours. This episode could have major SummerSlam 2018 implications.

Would you like to see Asuka hold the SmackDown Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

