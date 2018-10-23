WWE Rumor Mill: Big Return To Take Place On RAW Next Week (Spoiler)

This could make the crowd go absolutely wild

What's the story?

Next week's episode of RAW will be the go-home episode before Crown Jewel. PWInsider and Cageside Seats report that The Undertaker and Kane will be on the show, to promote their match.

While both men were a part of RAW this week, they were part of a pre-taped segment where they engaged in a war of words with D-Generation X. The two teams are slated to collide in a dream match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker and Triple H met for the last time ever in a singles contest, at Melbourne. However, The Undertaker and Kane would turn heel and attack Shawn Michaels and Triple H following the match.

This would bring Shawn Michaels out of retirement. DX and The Brothers of Destruction will collide in the middle of the ring, at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. This contest has received mixed reactions on social media.

The heart of the matter

The go-home show for Crown Jewel will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina. This will not only be the fallout episode for WWE Evolution but also the show where things are set in stone for Crown Jewel.

It makes sense for The Undertaker and Kane to show up at the event, to build the feud with DX. It's a bigger deal for Kane than The Undertaker at this point, because Kane also has his political responsibilities at this moment. It remains to be seen if fists will fly or not, when the episode airs.

What's next?

We're counting down the days to Shawn Michaels' historic return to in-ring action, yet again. Can he still be the Heart Break Kid of old? Or has age left a mark on him that cannot be erased?

Are you excited about Shawn Michaels' return to the ring once again? Let us know in the comments.