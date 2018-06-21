WWE Rumor Mill: Big Singles Plans for New Day Superstars?

Looks like it's time for a new era of the New Day!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 21 Jun 2018, 11:36 IST 1.62K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Looks like each of the members will receive a singles push!

What's the story?

Big E and Daniel Bryan went to war in the first round of the Gauntlet match main event on SmackDown Live this week. While Daniel Bryan won the match, Big E had an impressive showing in the singles environment.

According to Cageside Seats, we may see all the members of the New Day operating in a solo environment going forward. Of the three men, Big E is rumoured to receive the biggest singles push.

In case you didn't know...

The New Day is the most successful tag team in the modern era of WWE. Not only are they 4-time Tag Team Champions, they also hold the record for the longest tag team championship reign in the modern era.

With The Usos, they also put on several tag team classics on SmackDown Live. Of late, they've seemed a little lost in the shuffle in the blue brand. However, great things could be in the works for the three superstar.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston competed at Money in the Bank while Big E received a huge opportunity on SmackDown Live. This reinforces the rumour going around that The New Day will be treated as a stable of solo wrestlers, as opposed to a tag team.

While other rumours about The New Day splitting up had done the rounds in the past, it doesn't seem like the group is destined to split, yet. I suppose the stable is a huge merchandise seller, and therefore WWE may not want them to go their separate ways as of now.

What's next?

We still do not know what's next for the New Day. I'm intrigued at the possibility of a New Day vs. SAnitY feud, following their recent, explosive debut. Sadly, as of now, no plans are really known!

Would you like The New Day to split up? Let us know in the comments.