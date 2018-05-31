WWE Rumor Mill: Big Spoiler About Money in the Bank Results

Here's a very interesting update on who will win at Money in the Bank!

Money in the Bank could be quite interesting!

What's the story?

The next big WWE pay-per-view comes our way on June 17th. 8 men and 8 women will be competing in two ladder matches to determine the next Mr. and Miss Money in the Bank at the event.

Here's a big spoiler on the result according to WrestleVotes and Cageside Seats. A SmackDown Live superstar will win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and a RAW superstar will win the Women's match, at the pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

As it stands now, the eight men confirmed to participate in the Men's Money in the Bank match are Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and a member of The New Day. It is not known which member of The New Day will eventually wrestle the match.

The lineup for the Women's match consists of Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, Naomi and Sasha Banks. This is only the second time a winner will be crowned among the women. Carmella was the winner of the inaugural edition.

The heart of the matter

It is not known who will eventually win at Money in the Bank, but rumours indicate that it will be a SmackDown Live male superstar. Two names that have been discussed as possible winners are Big E and The Miz in other rumours.

According to early betting odds, Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss are being touted as winners of the Women's Ladder Match. One possibility has also been raised of Natalya cashing in on her friend Ronda Rousey, after winning the Money in the Bank ladder match.

What's next?

It won't be long before the Money in the Bank ladder match will be upon us. Betting odds should indicate the actual favorites, going forward. I would personally like to see Kevin Owens or Finn Balor win the Men's Money in the Bank contract.

