WWE Rumor Mill: Big spoiler about the Asuka vs. Carmella match at Money in the Bank

Could we see a surprising return at Money in the Bank?

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 16 Jun 2018, 13:21 IST 2.11K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

We could see a familiar face return soon

What's the story?

Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and is now the SmackDown Women's Champion in her very first reign. She defends her Championship against 'The Empress of Tomorrow', Asuka, at Money in the Bank.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

According to Cageside Seats, James Ellsworth is expected to interfere during the match and cost Asuka the win. Carmella is expected to emerge as the winner of the title match.

In case you didn't know...

James Ellsworth became an overnight sensation after his match with Braun Strowman because of his unique look and physique. He came on board as an active member of SmackDown Live, and had quite the feud with the WWE Champion AJ Styles, even pinning the Phenomenal One.

Since then, he was booked as the male valet for Carmella, interfering on her behalf on several occasions. He even helped her become the first ever Miss Money in the Bank last year. Late last year, Ellsworth was released from the company.

The heart of the matter

Asuka is the clear favourite going into this title match, and for Carmella to retain, one does expect some interference. If the rumour is true, this interference will come from none other than James Ellsworth, who will be making his return at Money in the Bank.

It remains to be seen if he will stick around for the long haul. It does not make sense for him to reunite with Carmella so soon after being released by the company.

What's next?

Carmella faces the biggest challenge of her career at Money in the Bank when she faces Asuka. Can the rumours come true and Ellsworth come to her rescue? We don't have to wait much longer to find out!

Do you want to see James Ellsworth return to WWE? Do you like Carmella as SmackDown Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments.