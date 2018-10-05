×
WWE Rumor Mill: Big Swerve Expected at Super Show-Down 6-Man Tag Match

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
137   //    05 Oct 2018, 11:09 IST

This swerve could potentially shake up WWE completely!
This swerve could potentially completely shake up WWE!

What's the story?

We're only hours removed from a huge 6-man tag team match in Melbourne. The Shield goes up against the Dogs of War in one of the featured matches at the marquee event.

Cageside Seats reports that there is speculation about one of the men involved in the match turning when the match takes place. At this point, it is unclear which of the men involved will turn on his fellow partners.

In case you didn't know...

Ambrose has been on the verge of turning on his Shield brothers in recent weeks on RAW. His opponents have also made light of the fact that he's the only person in The Shield without a Championship.

This week, Ambrose was offered the chance to compete for the Universal or the Intercontinental Championships. Ambrose chose to wrestle Braun Strowman in a non-title match instead. Simultaneously, we've also heard Ziggler being called the weak man in his group by Strowman.

The heart of the matter

It is not known which of the men will turn, but according to the rumour WWE wanted it to happen this way. Could we potentially see a face turn from Ziggler or McIntyre, breaking up the newly forged Dogs of War alliance?

The likeliest possibility still involves Dean Ambrose turning on his opponents and going heel, as has been discussed and debated various times on the media. Bear in mind that Seth Rollins also convinced Drew McIntyre to go solo, when they met backstage in a recent segment. We can only wait and watch to see what actually does happen when the bell rings.

What's next?

Join us for live coverage of WWE Super Show-Down from Melbourne, Australia. Who do you think will be the man who turns on his own team? Let us know in the comments below.

Do you think The Shield will be better off without Dean Ambrose?

Riju Dasgupta
