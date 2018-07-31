WWE Rumor Mill: Big title match to be announced tonight?

The biggest party of the summer may get even bigger tonight

What's the story?

SummerSlam is just around the corner and a lot of matches are set in stone. According to Wrestling Observer and Cageside Seats, yet another big title match could soon be added to the already exciting card.

Apparently Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will compete for the United States Championship at the biggest show of the summer. The announcement could possibly be made as recently as tonight's SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy went into Extreme Rules as the United States Champion and lost to Nakamura. Nakamura picked up a sneaky win owing to a devious low blow.

At the end of the match, we would see Randy Orton make his return as a heel. Orton would then attack Jeff Hardy on SmackDown Live, pulling on his ear. The US Title picture hasn't been this hot in quite some time!

The heart of the matter

It only stands to reason that these three veteran performers will battle it out for the second most prestigious prize on SmackDown Live at SummerSlam. Jeff Hardy goes in as the ultimate babyface, taking on two devious and malicious heels, each evil and despicable in his own, unique way.

Could we see a Swanton Bomb caught in an RKO? Could we see Shinsuke Nakamura deliver a low blow and retain his championship against the two legends? Can Jeff Hardy use the crowd's energy to spur him on to a victory at the second biggest show of the year!

What's next?

Join us for our live coverage of SmackDown Live tonight. If Paige does make the much-awaited announcement, we'll ensure you're the first to know. SummerSlam certainly does seem to be shaping up quite well indeed.

Do you think Randy Orton deserves to be US Champion again? Let us know in the comments below.

