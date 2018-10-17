WWE Rumor Mill: Big Update on Alexa Bliss' Health Before Evolution

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 17 Oct 2018, 11:21 IST

Bliss had suffered an injury not long ago

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss was pretty banged up following her match against Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell, and while she made appearances on RAW, she wasn't cleared to compete. As a result, she even had to be pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge.

Some good news comes our way from PWInsider and Cageside Seats. It does seem like Bliss has been cleared to compete again.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss teamed up with Braun Strowman in the first season of the Mixed Match Challenge. They even teased a romance angle, and fans were excited to see them carry their chemistry on.

Unfortunately, Bliss had to be pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge owing to her legitimate injury. Bliss is scheduled to team up with Mickie James to take on Trish Stratus and Lita at Evolution. The positive update comes at a great time for the Goddess.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss will start working WWE Live Events from this weekend onward, indicating the fact that she may be cleared to compete. This bodes well for Evolution and beyond as she's one of the top performers on brand RAW currently.

It remains to be seen if this means that Bliss will be elevated to the title picture as Ronda Rousey has commenced on feuds of her own, at the very top. However, for the time being, it means that Stratus and Lita will lock horns with a superstar from the next generation very soon indeed. What a treat for the WWE Universe.

What's next?

If you've bought tickets to Live Events this weekend, you'll get a chance to see The Goddess in the ring again. Let's hope that she's healthy and fit for a long time now. Evolution should be a fantastic show for fans worldwide.

Did you miss Alexa Bliss during her time away? Let us know in the comments.

