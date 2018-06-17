Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Big update on Dean Ambrose's health & recovery

Finally some good news for fans of The Lunatic!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 17 Jun 2018, 12:26 IST
1.28K

This is fantastic news for Dean Ambrose fans!
What's the story?

Fans have been yearning for a Dean Ambrose return for a while now. Ambrose has unfortunately been out of commission for a while now, owing to a major triceps tear.

Thankfully, PWInsider and NoDQ bring us some good tidings! The latest on Dean Ambrose is that he's been at the WWE Performance Center for the last few days, though it is unknown what he's doing there.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose is one of the most popular babyfaces in the current era of WWE. He was injured in December last year, and it was estimated that the injury would keep him out of commission for nine whole agonizing months.

Ambrose's injury came at a very unfortunate time, right in the midst of a Shield reunion that was setting the WWE on fire. Little has been known about his recovery and rehab. Thankfully, we finally have some good news about the Lunatic.

The heart of the matter

What I do know at this time is that Ambrose is working very hard on rehabilitating his triceps tear. What is unknown at this point in time, is whether or not he was training in one of the rings at the Performance Center.

One of the possibilities that the rumour does explore is that Ambrose was merely at the Performance Center for physiotherapy. If so, it may be quite a while because he actually returns to the ring again.

What's next?

The initial recovery time for Ambrose was supposedly nine months. Therefore, I think it may be quite a while before he makes his return to the ring. It would be interesting to see what role the Lunatic Fringe returns in.

Do you want to see Dean Ambrose return immediately? Are you missing The Lunatic Fringe?

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

WWE Raw The Shield Dean Ambrose
