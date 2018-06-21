WWE Rumor Mill: Big update on Jason Jordan's expected WWE return

The former NXT, SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Champion is on his way back very soon.

Jason Jordan has been sidelined for several months

What's the story?

Jason Jordan was in line for a big push when tragedy struck and a severe neck injury sidelined the tag team specialist very early on this year, but it seems that the former Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champion will be back in the ring VERY soon.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the former American Alpha man is scheduled to be back in action during the month of July.

In case you didn't know...

Jason Jordan was a part of American Alpha, a tag team that made waves both in NXT and on SmackDown Live and a team many thought could go on to become huge in WWE, but the team were soon separated and Jordan was repackaged as Kurt Angle's kayfabe son on Raw.

Since then, Jordan's career has been a rollercoaster. From being pushed as a whiny babyface to winning Raw Tag Team Championships with Seth Rollins after Dean Ambrose was sidelined, Jordan was on the cusp of a huge push after having some quality top-tier matches on the red brand both as a singles and a tag team competitor.

A neck injury came at the worst possible time, though, with Jordan missing over five months of 2018 so far due to injury just as he was starting to establish himself as a quality in-ring competitor.

The heart of the matter

Amidst rumours that Baron Corbin's appointment as Constable of RAW would be met by Jason Jordan taking the side of his father to feud with the Lone Wolf, many people thought Jordan may return at some point after Money In The Bank.

However, as per The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there's now a much more accurate timeline for his return with a report that the former American Alpha member is now tentatively scheduled to be back in July.

What's next?

While the timing of Jordan's injury was very unfortunate, the timing of his comeback could be perfect. A July return allows Jordan to return ahead of a good build to a SummerSlam match if placed in the right feud upon his arrival.

