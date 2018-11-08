WWE Rumor Mill: Brand new role being considered for Alexa Bliss on RAW?

Alexa Bliss debuted a new look, this week!

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss has been one of the mainstays of the RAW Women's Division, winning the championship on multiple occasions, having multiple storylines focused around her. But she has been on the shelf in recent times, after suffering an injury.

One of the rumours doing the rounds is that she may be transitioned into a new role, because of her injury. She's currently the Team Captain for Team RAW against SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss was merely a valet during her time in NXT, competing occasionally. But she turned her fortunes around in the main roster, and became one of the centerpieces of WWE's women's division, with her incredible promo skills.

She was scheduled to go up against Trish Stratus and Lita at Evolution, teaming up with Mickie James. Bliss was replaced at the last minute by Alicia Fox, making the match far less exciting for fans. It is not known when Bliss will return to action again.

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats speculates that Alexa Bliss may be transitioned into an Authority Figure type role owing to her injuries. It is not known if this will only happen for a period of time, or whether this will be a long-term role for her.

This rumour arises from the fact that she's been pulled for the second pay-per-view in a row, because of the injuries she has sustained. Bliss is a natural promo and one wonders if such a role may be a good fit for her. However, one must keep in mind that there are two Authority Figures on RAW already, right now- Angle and Corbin.

What's next?

I wish Bliss all the best for a speedy recovery. At the same time, let's hope she makes the most of her new role. Bliss is gold on the microphone and is over with fans, so she can ideally do well in a General Manager role.

Do you want to see Alexa Bliss as an Authority Figure? Let us know in the comments section below.