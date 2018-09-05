WWE Rumor Mill: Brand New Title To Be Announced Soon?

Riju Dasgupta
7.26K // 05 Sep 2018, 11:51 IST

The women's division is in for a surprise!

What's the story?

This is just a rumour for now, so I don't know just how true it really is yet. According to Barnburner's Fired Up Podcast and Cageside Seats, a brand new title could be introduced in WWE very soon indeed.

This is a secondary title for the WWE's Women's Division, on the lines of the Intercontinental or the United States Championship for the guys. The rumour does not go on to mention which brand this title will be debuted in.

In case you didn't know...

WWE is in the midst of the Women's Evolution, a movement that has brought women's wrestling to the forefront. Led by the Four Horsewomen, women's wrestling has never been so popular.

Not long ago, it was announced that the women will get their own pay-per-view called Evolution. This is on the heels of the first women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. As the women continue to make history, many more surprises could be in store.

The heart of the matter

The women of WWE are getting more screen time than ever and they are not confined to one storyline. With the Mae Young Classic and the Mixed Match Challenge, women's wrestling has become just as important as the men's division now.

In line with these developments, WWE may want more historic announcements for the ongoing Evolution, leading to the launch of these titles for the women's division. They are supposed to debut by early 2019. This is in addition to the women's Tag Team Titles which should debut very soon indeed.

What's next?

The women's division is on fire and as more and more women get called up, it will only get much stronger. Right now, they are almost neck and neck with the men in terms of screen time. These belts could certainly add a whole new dimension to the women's division.

Do you want to see a women's IC title? Which brand should it be on?