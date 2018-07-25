WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Strowman likely losing Money in the Bank contract to Kevin Owens, reason behind feud booking revealed

Kevin Owens could possibly defeat Braun Strowman for the MITB contract at SummerSlam

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the ongoing storyline between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens was discussed.

Apparently the feud is being hailed as a success with the fans. Besides, the reason behind WWE booking the rivalry in a certain manner, as well as Strowman potentially losing his Money in the Bank contract to Owens was also expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

Braun Strowman captured his first WWE Men’s Money in the Bank contract at the 2018 MITB PPV.

“Mr. Monster in the Bank” subsequently commenced a feud with Kevin Owens - one that has witnessed Strowman dominate his opponent.

In fact Strowman has engaged in several acts of might and aggression such as toppling KO’s rental car, locking him in a porta potty, then flinging said porta potty through the air, and other acts of the sort.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman recently lost to Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules as their Steel Cage Match ended when the former threw Owens off the top of the cage, sending him crashing through the announcer’s table, with KO then being declared as the winner since his feet touched the ground first.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer explained WWE’s booking of the feud;

“The idea is that Kevin Owens is right but he is annoying, and when you’re right and annoying it means that you’re supposed to get heat. That’s actually true.”

“The only problem is that Owens is not that annoying and the other guy (Braun Strowman) is, but the other guy is really, really popular. Braun Strowman is super-over.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Meltzer insinuated that the ongoing storyline between Strowman and Owens is working well, as the fans are cheering for the former while booing Owens.

Nevertheless, Meltzer added that when one is to look at the storyline from a logical perspective, Owens seems like a sympathetic babyface - owing to the fact that he’s getting dominated and beaten up by Strowman on a regular basis, despite KO repeatedly trying to befriend the Monster Among Men.

Besides, with the WWE teasing Owens possibly defeating Strowman at SummerSlam, it’s being noted that Owens could indeed take away the Money in the Bank contract from the latter.

What’s next?

Braun Strowman is presently scheduled to compete in a singles match against Kevin Owens at WWE’s SummerSlam PPV.

As confirmed on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, the aforementioned match comes with the stipulation that should Strowman lose to Owens - he’ll lose his WWE MITB contract to the latter.

The WWE has already confirmed that it would hand over the aforementioned contract to Owens, should KO defeat Strowman at SummerSlam.

The SummerSlam pay-per-view is set to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman possibly losing his MITB contract to Kevin Owens? Have your say in the comments.