WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Strowman's Extreme Rules opponent and match revealed?

Say a few prayers for his poor opponent!

Riju Dasgupta 26 Jun 2018

This sounds like a match that could potentially steal the show!

What's the story?

Extreme Rules is just a few weeks away and like the name implies, things are bound to get pretty extreme. So whom will Braun Strowman be taking on and in which environment?

According to wrestlingnews.co and Cageside Seats, Braun Strowman's opponent will be his partner from this week on RAW- Kevin Owens. They will do battle within a steel cage!

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens has had some interesting run-ins with Braun Strowman recently. The most recent one was on RAW this week, where he teamed up with Owens to defeat the odd pairing of Finn Balor and Baron Corbin.

Owens ran to the backstage area immediately following the match to escape the wrath of the monster. As he rushed to his rental car, he found it overturned. The Monster Among Men had showcased just what he could do!

The heart of the matter

This rivalry will apparently come to a head, inside a steel cage. According to the rumours that are circulating at the moment, this will be one of the featured matches in the card pitting these two men against each other in a truly hostile environment.

While Kevin Owens is the clear underdog going into the match, one wonders if the steel cage environment favours him because he can escape the cage more easily as a significantly smaller man. Then again, Strowman has shown us time and again, just how quick he can be!

What's next?

Kevin Owens had his car totalled on RAW this week. One wonders if this means he will seek retribution next week or if he will instead choose to stay out of Braun Strowman's path. Let's check back and discuss this in seven days!

Are you excited to see Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens? Let us know in the comments section below.