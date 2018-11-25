WWE Rumor Mill: Bray Wyatt may have returned to WWE as the perfect replacement

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.22K // 25 Nov 2018, 23:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt could be returning to WWE for someone else's storyline

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE last night at Starrcade when he answered Baron Corbin's open challenge, but it seems that this wasn't just a random addition to the card.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt has been sidelined ever since he and Matt Hardy lost the Tag Team Championships a few months ago and since Hardy has been revealed to be struggling with an injury, it was decided that this was the end of their partnership.

There have since been rumours that The Wyatt Family could be set to reunite in the coming weeks to help Braun Strowman overcome the threat of Baron Corbin and go after Brock Lesnar, but Luke Harper's recent injury could have halted this idea before it became a reality.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt's return could have been perfect timing for WWE, who will be watching Braun Strowman's surgery closely tomorrow to ensure that The Monster Among Men returns to the ring at TLC. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer believes that if this isn't possible, then WWE could have another backup plan.

“I don’t know if that means he’s going to be back at TV on Monday or not. But perhaps that means they may do an angle on Monday if Strowman can’t wrestle and Bray Wyatt comes back and wrestles Baron Corbin in San Jose, maybe? Who knows? But maybe [Wyatt] will be back on Monday, yeah,” he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Braun Strowman is scheduled to undergo surgery on his injured elbow tomorrow and WWE will be watching closely at the prognosis following the procedure in order to determine when The Monster Among Men can return to the ring.

Do you think Bray Wyatt is a wise replacement for Braun Strowman? Have your say in the comments section below...