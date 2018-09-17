WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar backstage at Hell in a Cell

Brock Lesnar is backstage!

What's the story?

Former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been spotted backstage at Hell in a Cell 2018 PWInsider reports. Is the 'Beast Incarnate' about to get involved in the huge Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman?

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was supposed to have left the WWE after losing to Reigns at SummerSlam, with many believing the WWE Superstar was leaving the company to pursue another stint in UFC. Lesnar had worked a program with Daniel Cormier, setting up a huge fight between the two men. Lesnar also re-entered the USADA drug testing pool!

The circumstances surrounding Lesnar losing the Universal Title were interesting though, as Lesnar was distracted by Braun Strowman at ringside which allowed Reigns to hit a spear and pin him. This means that Lesnar could have a legitimate gripe against both men.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider report that several sources have confirmed that Lesnar is backstage for Hell in a Cell 2018, and that he's walking around in plain sight so the WWE clearly aren't trying to hide his presence there.

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is backstage at tonight's WWE Hell In A Cell PPV, numerous sources have confirmed to PWInsider.com over the last 30 minutes.

Lesnar has been walking around in full view of everyone backstage, so WWE is not hiding him.

Obviously we don't know why Lesnar is backstage or if he'll even be used for the show, but if he is used we can safely say that it'll probably involve Reigns or Strowman in some way.

What's next?

It seems that the WWE are planning on the Hell in a Cell Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman being one full of surprises after already adding Mick Foley as special guest referee and now this potential Lesnar appearance! Definitely one to watch!

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar back in WWE so soon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!