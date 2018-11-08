×
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar reportedly not working TLC and could be absent from the Royal Rumble 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
873   //    08 Nov 2018, 23:00 IST

Brock Lesnar may not be part of TLC or The Royal Rumble

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar only recently made his return to WWE to be part of Crown Jewel, but it appears that the Universal Champion could be set for another hiatus following Survivor Series.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar was originally supposed to cut ties with WWE following Crown Jewel, but the company contacted him ahead of the show and he signed a new deal on October 18th, four days before it was revealed that Roman Reigns was struggling with leukemia.

Lesnar then went on to win the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia, when he defeated Braun Strowman with five F5s to become the first two-time Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

Despite WWE pushing for Roman Reigns to become the Champion because the part-time aspect of his character seems to be a problem for WWE, who are trying to book shows in advance and are then unable to include him in huge creative decisions.

According to The Wrestling Observer Brock Lesnar is not expected to work the company's final pay-per-view event of the year and currently, there is no plan in place that states that he will be part of next year's Royal Rumble either, which is a show that the Universal Championship should definitely be defended on.

What's next?

Lesnar is currently scheduled to face AJ Styles at Survivor Series next weekend in Los Angeles, but following the show, the WWE Universe is now unaware when they will see Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring again since he isn't expected to be part of the next two pay-per-views following Survivor Series.

Do you think Brock Lesnar should be part of every WWE pay-per-view as the Universal Champion? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
