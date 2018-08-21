WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's backstage status during the post-SummerSlam RAW revealed

Brock Lesnar wasn't at Monday Night RAW at all

What's the story?

There has been some fan-backlash over Brock Lesnar not appearing on the post-SummerSlam Monday Night RAW despite being advertised by WWE.

On that note, now PWInsider (h/t Wrestlinginc.com) have revealed Lesnar's status for the show, and where he was.

In case you didn't know...

Everyone was expecting Brock Lesnar to appear on Monday Night Raw with many expecting him to invoke his rematch clause for the Universal Title against Roman Reigns. However, the 'Beast Incarnate' didn't appear at all.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE Universal Champion @BrockLesnar will appear LIVE in Brooklyn for Monday Night RAW on 8/20! pic.twitter.com/ySJN29RFan — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) July 16, 2018

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar was reportedly not even backstage during Monday Night Raw, and was, in fact, no longer in New York having flown home immediately after SummerSlam. This is according to reports from PWInsider.

PWInsider reports that Lesnar was not there at any point in the day as he reportedly flew home after SummerSlam ended on Sunday. There's no word yet on when Lesnar will be back in action for WWE. It was believed that the post-SummerSlam RAW was his last scheduled date for the company.

It's not clear why this advertised appearance didn't happen. Whether the WWE changed their mind and felt they no longer needed Lesnar, or whether Lesnar's negotiations with Vince before SummerSlam ended up badly and Lesnar went home himself--is yet to unravel.

What's next?

With many expecting this to be Brock Lesnar's last appearance for WWE under his current deal, this means that there's likely going to be another Brock Lesnar appearance down the line. The current rumor is that Reigns might defend his title against Lesnar at Hell in a Cell.

This is something that Paul Heyman teased on RAW as well, before Kurt Angle refused to book the match. However, Kurt Angle is no longer in charge after being 'sent' on holiday by Stephanie McMahon.

So there's a chance that acting RAW General Manager Constable Corbin might book Lesnar vs. Reigns at Hell in a Cell after all!

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns again? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.