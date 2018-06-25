WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's next Universal Championship challenger revealed?

This should be a great match!

Bobby Lashley

What's the story?

As per the rumor roundup on Cageside seats, it is being speculated that Bobby Lashley is next in line for a shot at the Universal Championship going by Paul Heyman's latest promo on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has held the Universal Champion for well over 400 days now and is the longest reigning modern era World Champion, leaving behind CM Punk's historic 434-day WWE Championship reign.

Brock Lesnar's last title defense was at The Greatest Royal Rumble against Roman Reigns which saw the Beast Incarnate defeat the Big Dog and retain the Universal Championship.

The Universal Championship has not been defended since and a multi-man number one contender's match will be taking place at The Extreme Rules PPV to determine who the next challenger to for the coveted championship is going to be.

The heart of the matter

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE on RAW after Wrestlemania and has been languishing ever since. Many fans have expressed their displeasure at the way Lashley has been booked ever since he returned.

Lashley had a brief program with Sami Zayn and defeated the 'Underdog from the Underground' in their match at the MITB PPV recently giving Bobby Lashley much needed momentum.

What's next?

It has not been stated as of now when the next Universal Championship match will take place. It will most likely be at Summerslam.

Although it was earlier being speculated that Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns will be the next challenger to Lesnar's Championship but having a fresh match-up featuring Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar would be a welcome change.

