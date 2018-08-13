WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's status for RAW revealed

Will we see Lesnar this week on RAW?

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar may hold the most prestigious prize on RAW, but it is a rare sight to see him on the red brand. Fans have been buzzing with speculation as to whether or not he will be present on RAW, this week.

According to Cageside Seats, despite the fact that he's not been advertised yet, expect Lesnar to show up on the red brand, this week. There's no mention of what Lesnar may do on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar did show up on RAW two weeks ago, but refused to step to the ring, until the very end of the three hour show. He reminded Heyman that they were not friends, during the course of the evening.

He delivered an F5 on RAW General Manager, Kurt Angle. Then he made Paul Heyman look at the carnage he had brought about with his mere presence. Roman Reigns, his opponent for SummerSlam, was escorted out of the building, earlier during the night.

The heart of the matter

The prevailing rumour was that Lesnar is confirmed for the RAW before SummerSlam, SummerSlam and the RAW after SummerSlam. Then he would take time off from WWE to focus on his UFC career.

Then, yet another rumour surfaced about Brock Lesnar wanting to work for both WWE and the UFC, going forward. While nothing is concrete for now, the fact of the matter is that expect The Beast to be a part of RAW, this week. With one week to go until SummerSlam, expect there to be a flurry of fists between The Beast and The Big Dog on RAW.

What's next?

Join us for live coverage of RAW. Find out what Lesnar will do, when he shows up. Find out what's next for Roman Reigns, one week removed from the biggest party of the summer.

Will you miss Lesnar when he is gone? Let us know in the comments.

