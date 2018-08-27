WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's WWE Future Revealed?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 27 Aug 2018

Brock Lesnar may not be done with WWE

What's the story?

We all witnessed the unthinkable when Roman Reigns pinned Brock Lesnar to become the brand new Universal Champion. Many people have asked what's next for The Beast Incarnate, following his defeat at SummerSlam.

According to Cageside Seats, Brock Lesnar's current focus will be on the UFC. But this does not mean that he is done with WWE and should make a comeback someday.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have met in four high-profile title matches. Reigns has only won one of the four, specifically at SummerSlam 2018, where he ended the record-setting reign of the Beast Incarnate.

As for Lesnar, we all saw the altercation he had with Daniel Cormier at UFC 226. We know that the two men are heading for a clash down the road someday. And yet, he remains a draw in WWE and so we shouldn't rule out an appearance from him in the future.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar still gets a reaction every time he steps out to compete in the WWE. Therefore, it makes perfect sense for WWE to bring him back in the future, once he's done with his UFC run.

Lesnar still competes at a very high level and while he is not a young man any more, he can still go in the ring even now. Some time away from the ring may actually get fans more invested in his character. It will be interesting to see if WWE brings him back for a Universal Championship rematch someday.

What's next?

For now, Lesnar will continue to focus on Daniel Cormier and his return to the octagon. Maybe down the line, we could hear his familiar music one more time. It will be interesting to see whether Heyman returns with him too.

Do you want to see Lesnar in the WWE? Or is his time finally over?

