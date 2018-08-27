Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's WWE Future Revealed?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
3.80K   //    27 Aug 2018, 11:46 IST

Brock Lesnar may not be done with WWE
Brock Lesnar may not be done with WWE

What's the story?

We all witnessed the unthinkable when Roman Reigns pinned Brock Lesnar to become the brand new Universal Champion. Many people have asked what's next for The Beast Incarnate, following his defeat at SummerSlam.

According to Cageside Seats, Brock Lesnar's current focus will be on the UFC. But this does not mean that he is done with WWE and should make a comeback someday.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have met in four high-profile title matches. Reigns has only won one of the four, specifically at SummerSlam 2018, where he ended the record-setting reign of the Beast Incarnate.

As for Lesnar, we all saw the altercation he had with Daniel Cormier at UFC 226. We know that the two men are heading for a clash down the road someday. And yet, he remains a draw in WWE and so we shouldn't rule out an appearance from him in the future.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar still gets a reaction every time he steps out to compete in the WWE. Therefore, it makes perfect sense for WWE to bring him back in the future, once he's done with his UFC run.

Lesnar still competes at a very high level and while he is not a young man any more, he can still go in the ring even now. Some time away from the ring may actually get fans more invested in his character. It will be interesting to see if WWE brings him back for a Universal Championship rematch someday.

What's next?

For now, Lesnar will continue to focus on Daniel Cormier and his return to the octagon. Maybe down the line, we could hear his familiar music one more time. It will be interesting to see whether Heyman returns with him too.

Do you want to see Lesnar in the WWE? Or is his time finally over?

Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on contract expirations of...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's backstage status during...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's status for RAW revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman's future with WWE revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman's Next Client Revealed?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting update on Brock Lesnar's...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Next opponent for Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on what Jason Jordan is doing...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason Why Roman Reigns Missed RAW Revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar advertised for RAW show in July
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us