WWE Rumor Mill: Changes to be made in Ronda Rousey's expected match at Wrestlemania 35?

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
News
4.25K   //    24 Aug 2018, 15:12 IST

Ro
Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

As per the Observer( via Cagesideseats), the rumored match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 35 is not on lock, even though it is being considered at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently held SummerSlam 2018, Ronda Rousey managed to win the RAW Women's Championship by defeating Alexa Bliss becoming the first ever woman to hold both UFC and WWE Championships.

Charlotte Flair wasn't far behind in creating history as she became a 7 time Women's Champion at Summerslam by capturing the SmackDown Women's title.

Here is what Ronda Rousey had to say to Cathy Kelly after winning the Championship:

This is a torch that’s been passed from woman to woman and this is just my time to carry it. All I can do is represent this title as best that I can and to carry that torch as far and as well as I can, and I will happily pass it on to the next one.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte Flair is the flag bearer of the Women's evolution and is hailed as the best female talent of this generation. In order to prove her mettle and establish herself as a threat to be taken seriously, Rousey must face Charlotte at Wrestlemania.

It is possible that WWE goes ahead with Champion vs Champion match at Wrestlemania if they do go ahead with the plan.

What's next?

Charlotte Flair is currently embroiled in a feud with former best friend Becky Lynch who had mercilessly attacked Flair after she won the triple threat match for the Smackdown Women's Championship at Summerslam.

Would you like to see Ronda Rousey face Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania? tell us in the comments!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.


Shiven Sachdeva
