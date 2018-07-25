WWE Rumor Mill: Chelsea Green may be WWE-bound, real reason behind cancellation of indie dates noted

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 918 // 25 Jul 2018, 02:52 IST

Chelsea Green seems primed to make an impact in WWE

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the possibility of Chelsea Green aka Laurel Van Ness heading to the WWE was discussed.

Apparently, all signs point towards Green signing with the WWE sooner rather than later. Besides, Dave Meltzer of The Observer expounded upon why Green is highly likely to be hired by the WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Chelsea Green previously appeared under the ring name Megan Miller, on WWE RAW back in 2014—as Daniel Bryan’s physical therapist.

Besides, Green also participated in WWE’s show Tough Enough in 2015, apart from her recent appearance in the WWE tryouts this year.

Green garnered widespread praise with her portrayal of the crazy bridesmaid gimmick, as Laurel Van Ness in Impact Wrestling last year.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea Green appeared on Impact Wrestling programming until January of this year, and is presently a free agent on the indie circuit.

Upon being probed as to whether Green is WWE-bound, Dave Meltzer stated—

“Nobody’s allowed to say (whether or not they’re WWE-bound).”

Meltzer added that Green signing with the WWE isn’t a lock, as of this time. However, he continued—

“I think that there is a good chance that she is WWE-bound. But the (indie) dates that she cancelled were because of a visa issue.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that Green is Canadian, and there are a few visa issues she needs to work out in order to perform in other countries—owing to which she had to cancel a few dates in Europe that didn’t have anything to do with WWE.

Besides, Meltzer elucidated that Green recently partook in a WWE tryout, and he’d be really surprised if she didn’t get hired by WWE—especially considering that she boasts good in-ring skills and possesses good looks to boot.

Meltzer asserted that Green aka Laurel Van Ness truly proved her mettle in Impact Wrestling with her portrayal of the crazy bridesmaid character—a gimmick that would generally work for no more than a few weeks.

Nevertheless, he noted that Green made the character work for a considerable period of time, and got the crazy bridesmaid gimmick incredibly over with the fans.

What’s next?

Chelsea Green continues to promote herself as an indie pro-wrestling performer on her social media accounts.

The vast majority of pro-wrestling experts believe that Green is headed to the WWE very soon.

Meanwhile, the WWE is yet to address the ongoing speculation regarding Green possibly signing with the company.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green in the WWE? Sound off in the comments!